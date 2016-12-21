Man arrested in double shooting in Laurel

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a double shooting in Laurel on Sunday.

Howard County Police are still searching for a second suspect, and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

Davon Phillip Jones, 20, of Bridle Path Lane also faces charges of assault and handgun violations. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, of Columbia remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma following the shooting. Khalil Stanfield, 21, of Silver Spring is in serious condition at the same hospital. The two are believed to be cousins.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of Woodsong Court.

Police found drugs at the scene and believe the incident may have been drug-related.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

LAUREL, Md. -