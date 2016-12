WOODSTOCK, Md. - Two men have been arrested in the robbery of a grocery store in Woodstock.

Kendell Alexander and Dajuan Bonaparte were charged in the armed robbery of Weis Market twice this month-- both early Wednesday morning and Dec. 18.

Police said the two men approached employees and demanded cash, and they then fled. They were caught a short time later.

Police believe as many as five people were involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information about either of these robberies is asked to call police.