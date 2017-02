Woman killed in Bel Air homicide identified

BEL AIR, Md. - The Harford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed Tuesday in a fatal shooting in Bel Air.

Marilyn Jaz Scott, 28, of Bel Air, was killed in the shooting in the 200 block of Clarkes Ridge Court just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation continues.

