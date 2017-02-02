Harford County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man whom they say assaulted someone at the Mystik Gas Station in Edgewood.

It happened Jan. 27 at the gas station on Hanson Road. The victim was walking in the rear of the gas station when he was approached. The suspect forced the victim to the ground, went through his pockets and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect ran away. A photo from inside the store was captured of the man believed to be responsible for the assault.

If you have information you are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or call Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.