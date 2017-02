ABERDEEN, Md. - A suspect in a home invasion in Aberdeen is in critical condition after a resident of the house stabbed him, Aberdeen Police said.

Charges are pending against Avalon Rosette, 25, who is at Shock Trauma.

Police said Rosette was stabbed when one of the residents of the house in the unit block of Liberty Street woke up to find him inside the house, carrying a pistol.

Rosette was stabbed during a scuffle between the two, and fired a round from his pistol.

After he ran off, state police arrested him on I-95 when he was involved in a car accident.

