Man robs convenience store with pepper spray

ABERDEEN, Md. - A man robbed an Aberdeen convenience store using pepper spray Monday morning.

Police said the suspect entered a restricted area of the Royal Farms Store in the 700 block of S. Philadelphia Road and was immediately confronted by an employee.

The suspect then sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the employee and then stole numerous cartons of cigarettes.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene in a yellow Hyundai Veloster.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-272-2121.