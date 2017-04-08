Man arrested in Harford Co. for child pornography

A 22-year-old Fallston man has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed evidence against the suspect, Christian Alsup, during an ongoing online investigation leading to his arrest Friday.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the property of Alsup sometime Friday. During the search, numerous computers and electronic devices were seized at Alsup’s residence.

The search of those devices yielded images and videos of child pornography.

The material recovered was sent to the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Lab for analysis.

Police say Alsup was arrested without incident and is pending being seen by a District Court Commissioner.