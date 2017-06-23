I-95 road rage escalates into hit-and-run

BELCAMP, Md. - A case of road rage escalated into a hit-and-run on I-95 in Harford County Thursday afternoon.

Maryland State police said the victim was driving north on I-95 from 695 around 2:30 p.m. when he and another driver got into a nonverbal altercation while driving aggressively. The victim told police he pulled onto the shoulder and moments later the suspect rear ended his car.

When the victim got out to inspect the damage, the suspect physically assaulted him and then ran him over before driving away.

The suspect was driving a champagne colored Nissan Maxima with front end damage.

The victim was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-320-4257.

