Hateful fliers reappear in Harford County

At a time when many people step out of their homes to fetch their morning newspapers, many in the Fountain Green neighborhood east of Bel Air found fliers on their lawns Tuesday offering a disgusting dose of white supremacy.

"I've been here for about 13 years and never had any issues whatsoever with racism or hatred towards the police or Jewish people or anything like that,” said Bob Nagy. “So I was very shocked to hear about it... that this was going on in the neighborhood."

The fliers, which begin with the words "Hey White Boy!" sandwiched between a pair of swastikas, reference the white, Aryan world and take aim at virtually everyone else ending with a Pokemon-like caricature of Adolph Hitler at the bottom, and there's more.

"It had a message, ugly words as you can imagine, towards the black community, towards Jewish community members and like that and then police. The whole back side was dedicated to law enforcement," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

This is the second time in the last few months that the fliers have showed up on the same street in the same quantities; about 30 at a time, and to a certain degree, law enforcement's hands are tied.

"Unfortunately, it's not a crime,” said Gahler. “I wish it were to some degree. You know we have First Amendment protections in our country and some people like to push those to the limit and this kind of free speech."

Speech, which some in the neighborhood dismiss out of hand.

"I think they're just kids around the neighborhood that have just decided to goof off," said Amber Clasing.

While others are taking it as something far more serious.

"I feel intimidated that people are walking around my neighborhood near my home,” said Nagy. “I have two young children in there so people like that, I just don't want to have anything to do with."

While free speech is protected, police say they are looking at pursuing other penalties for littering or trespassing once they track down the person distributing those fliers.

