HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - Harford County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Power Wireless store in Churchville.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Churchville Road Tuesday for reports of shots fired at the cell phone store. They arrived to find a victim suffering from head and facial injuries.

Witnesses say two black men entered the store with a gun and demanded money. The suspect’s gun went off during a fight with an employee, but no one was injured.

The suspects left the scene with money and cell phones. A customer was also robbed during the incident but wasn't injured.

Shots fired during armed robbery in Churchville. Detectives seeking suspects. pic.twitter.com/VdEKahbHQs — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) February 1, 2017

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police.

A cash reward for up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

