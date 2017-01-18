19-year-old woman found gagged, robbed in Aberdeen home

ABERDEEN, Md - Aberdeen Police are looking for two suspects after a 19-year-old woman was found gagged and robbed in a home invasion.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of West Bel Air Ave at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13. Upon arriving, officers heard distress sounds coming from within the apartment. They entered the home and found the woman bound, gagged and injured. She was taken to the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After investigating, police believe two black males broke into the apartment while the victim was home and began assaulting her. The men then ransacked the home, stole money and left the apartment on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Garrett at the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android