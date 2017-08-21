Ex-Maryland school aide gets 75 years in child porn case

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A former elementary school volunteer in the Maryland suburbs of Washington who pleaded guilty to 15 federal child pornography offenses has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Media outlets report that former Prince George's County school aide Deonte Carraway was sentenced Monday in federal court. The Washington Post reports that Carraway said he is not the "monster" that people are portraying him to be.

He pleaded guilty in January to 15 counts of counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography.

Authorities say Carraway abused or recorded children performing sexual acts at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School or at the Glenarden Community Center, where he directed a youth choir. According to indictments, Carraway also recorded children performing sexual acts inside their homes.

