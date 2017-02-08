Woman robs Ocean City bank and stores the cash in her underwear

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md - WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Authorities investigating a bank robbery say the thief had thousands of dollars hidden in her underwear when troopers found her later in the day.



The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that 56-year-old Bonnie Gay Bosman Taylor was arrested Monday in connection with a bank robbery in West Ocean City earlier that morning.



Maryland State Police say Taylor had handed a bank teller a note demanding money and threatening to use a gun. Police say the teller handed the woman about $5,100 in cash, including "bait money," which are bills with serial numbers recorded so that the money could be tracked later.



Later that morning, investigators found Taylor at an addiction center. Police say she still had about $4,500 of the stolen money stashed in her underwear.

