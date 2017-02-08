Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 4:13AM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Union, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 6:45PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 6:45PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Baltimore City
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 5:55PM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Cambria, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, Somerset, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 2:50PM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 4:51AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:28PM EST expiring February 9 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:02PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
Woman robs Ocean City bank and stores the cash in her underwear
Associated Press
6:36 PM, Feb 8, 2017
Share Article
WEST OCEAN CITY, Md - WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Authorities investigating a bank robbery say the thief had thousands of dollars hidden in her underwear when troopers found her later in the day.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that 56-year-old Bonnie Gay Bosman Taylor was arrested Monday in connection with a bank robbery in West Ocean City earlier that morning.
Maryland State Police say Taylor had handed a bank teller a note demanding money and threatening to use a gun. Police say the teller handed the woman about $5,100 in cash, including "bait money," which are bills with serial numbers recorded so that the money could be tracked later.
Later that morning, investigators found Taylor at an addiction center. Police say she still had about $4,500 of the stolen money stashed in her underwear.