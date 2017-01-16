Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy to be released from Shock Trauma

BALTIMORE, Md - The Queen Anne’s County sheriff's deputy who was shot last month by a suspect just after Christmas is expected to be released from Shock Trauma Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan is expected to be able to return to his home in Centreville.

He had been in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with suspect James L. Rich, who died at the scene in the 200 block of Edmore Road in Chestertown, police said.

The previous evening, Rich had been involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, and Hogan had escorted the woman to the house to retrieve some belongings when Rich shot him, the Sheriff's Office said.

The woman, who was Rich's girlfriend, had texted her father saying she had been in a physical altercation earlier with Rich, state police spokesman Greg Shipley said in a press conference the day after the incident.

Shortly after midnight, the woman was escorted by police to the home to get clothes. While inside, Rich got a shotgun and fired at the deputy, who shot back, according to police.

Hogan, a four-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was flown to Shock Trauma where he underwent surgery.On New Year's Day, Hogan was able to stand up without assistance, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page.