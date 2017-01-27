Man sentenced in death of Ryan Shupert last summer in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A man convicted in the death of Ryan Shupert last summer in Ocean City will serve six years in prison.

Darren Beattie was sentenced this week for Shupert's death. The two got into a fight in Ocean City last May, and two days later, Shupert, 31, of Lutherville-Timonium, died from his injuries.

Beattie will also pay a fine and undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations.

