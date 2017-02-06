2 women charged in stabbing with ice pick in Easton

Two suspects are facing charges after a woman was stabbed with an ice pick in Easton.

News outlets report Easton police say 20-year-old Jazmine Jones of Grasonville and 25-year-old India Gordon of Easton were arrested in the Jan. 26 incident.

Police say Jones and Gordon were at the victim's home when an altercation took place. The suspects left and returned minutes later. That's when police say Jones stabbed the victim with an ice pick below her eye and then stabbed the victim in the back of her head, lodging the ice pick.

Officers arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Jones faces first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and conspiracy charges. Gordon faces conspiracy, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact charges.

It's unclear if they have attorneys.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

EASTON, Md. -