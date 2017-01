A 26-year-old woman accused of stealing a charity donation box from a Cecil County store turned herself in this week.

Patricia Alexander of Red Lion, Pa. called the Cecil County Sheriff's Office and turned herself in after being caught on surveillance video entering the Landhope Farms store in Port Deposit Sunday.

She made off with $150 benefiting BraveEli.com, an organization named for 9-year-old Eli Seth Matthews who died of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2011.

Police said she dyed her hair after news of the theft spread.

Landhope Farms later doubled the amount of money stolen and donated it to Eli's foundation to make up for the loss.