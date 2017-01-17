Woman wanted for stealing charity donation box in Port Deposit

Police are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a donation box for cancer patients from a store in Port Deposit.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said a woman entered the Landhope Farms store Sunday around 4:30 p.m. and took a donation box filled with almost $150 for BraveEli.com.

According to the group's website, the Oxford, PA-based charity benefits pediatric cancer patients and is named for Eli Seth Matthews, a young boy who lost his battle with leukemia in 2011.

The suspect is described as a white woman wearing a purple North Face hoodie, blue jeans and a brown boots.

Anyone with information should email Senior DFC Frankie Stephens at frankie.stephens@ccdps.org.



Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android