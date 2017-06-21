Police investigate suspicious death in Cecil County

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 67°
FILE PHOTO: Two Maryland State Police vehicles. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)
Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Charlestown Marina Wednesday.
She was found unresponsive on the floor of her boat. No cause of death was immediately obvious. Detectives are investigating her death as suspicious.
A man called State Police around 3 a.m. Tuesday after he said he heard thrashing noises coming from the boat.
No charges or arrests have been made.