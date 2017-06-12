A man was arrested after he allegedly cut off an 11-year-old girl’s hair with a machete.

Rising Sun Police said 19-year-old Austin Michael Burrell of Zion, Md. was charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

Police confirmed that on May 29 around 8 p.m., the girl was outside playing with a group of kids at Valley View Village near Diddie Richardson Park. Burrell approached the group and somehow lured the girl away.

He then grabbed her by the hair and chopped it off with a machete, police confirmed. The girl and her friends ran to find their parents, who went out to search for the suspect.

Burrell was arrested coming out of the woods behind Valley View Village near East Main Street. He was found carrying a red duffel bag filled with the machete and its case, two axes, a gun magazine and a flashlight.

Police aren’t sure of a motive and said Burrell only cut the little girl’s hair. No other part of her body was injured.

Anyone with information should contact Rising Sun Police at 410-658-4101.