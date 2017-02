Nine people died of drug overdoses in Cecil County during the month of January.

While a medical examiner hasn’t confirmed each cause of death, heroin was present at every scene, officials said.

Last month, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office responded to 49 non-fatal overdoses.

“Each one of these was preventable,” officials said on Facebook.

Last year, 22 heroin overdose deaths were reported in Cecil County from January to September 2016.

