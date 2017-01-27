Westminster parents plead guilty to neglect

WESTMINSTER, MD - Carroll County prosecutors dismissed felony child abuse charges against parents whose children were found locked in a room covered with urine and feces.

Paul and Melissa Trapani each plead guilty to six counts of neglect of a minor in Carroll County Circuit Court Thursday. The Westminster parents are each looking at up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The State dismissed felony child abuse charges at the Thursday hearing because there was no evidence of a severe physical injury to the children.

The couple was arrested on March 15, 2015 after their six children were found in their family home that was covered with human and animal feces.

Court records show the Trapani’s did not have an explanation for the home’s deplorable condition or why their two youngest children were locked in a room with urine and feces on the children, floor and walls.

Paul Trapani will be sentenced at a later date. Melissa Trapani says she was not criminally responsible and will have a hearing to determine whether her case will proceed to sentencing.