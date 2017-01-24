Taneytown man charged with threatening to burn woman's house down

TANEYTOWN, Md. - A Taneytown man has been charged with threat of arson, harassment and other offenses after threatening to burn a woman's house down earlier this month, according to charging documents.

The victim let Donald Allen Ealy, the father of her daughter, stay at her home on Clover Court over the holidays, but tried to make him leave after they began arguing.

Ealy, 36, told the victim he had established residence there, then sent her a string of text messages in which he called her names and threatened beat her and to burn her house down.

"I lived there I established residency I'll call HUD and CPS tell them to drug test you," Ealy texted the victim, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to online court records.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.