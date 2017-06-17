Man chases burglars to nearby apartment complex after home is broken into

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, Mount Airy Troopers were notified of a burglary in the 700 block of Horpel Drive.

The victim, told police he heard a thud at the back door of his home, followed by the sound of his alarm.

The man then went downstairs where he found glass broken out of the back door. Police said the man noticed two men exiting his back gate.

A chase ensued onto the property of Mount Airy Apartments where the victim eventually pinned the suspect behind a spring house.

The victim called 911 and left the scene

Responding troopers set up a perimeter around the apartments and canvassed the area for the suspects.

Residents said they heard a gunshot and the two men fitting the description in the area. Both used and unused ammunition were found in the area of the spring house police said.

No one was injured in this incident. Police urge anyone with information relevant to this incident to contact the Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000 or to email james.cooper@maryland.gov.