Man accused of using $5 counterfeit bills in Carroll County

A Carroll County man has been accused of using two counterfeit $5 bills at an area liquor store.

On Dec. 27, police began an investigation of counterfeit bills used in Union Bridge and alerted local businesses.

To days later, police observed 29-year-old Blake Ryan Evans walking on West Broadway Street in Union Bridge. According to police, Evans entered Esquire Liquors and used the two counterfeit bills to purchase goods.

Evans was arrested and faces several possession, theft and counterfeiting charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Corporal Dustin Boone at 410-386-2930, or the or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP.

