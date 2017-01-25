Making a false statement to police is a crime in Maryland

Lying to law enforcement is a criminal offense in the state of Maryland.

Anyone who knowingly makes a false statement, complaint or report during a police investigation faces to up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

It’s a crime that isn’t taken lightly in court, according to Jason League, Chief Deputy State’s Attorney in Carroll County.

“Any time someone falsely accuses another person of a crime, we take that very seriously and we will approach that case very aggressively when we prosecute,” League said. “It’s not something that we will tolerate.”

A Taneytown woman was charged this week after police said she made up claims that her boyfriend sent threatening text messages and refused to leave her home.

The woman was charged with fabricating physical evidence and making a false statement to an officer.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android