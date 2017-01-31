Employee of Westminster assisted living facility facing Peeping Tom charges

WESTMINSTER, Md. - A man employed by an assisted living facility in Westminster faces Peeping Tom charges for allegedly recording videos in an employee bathroom.

DaeSean Malik Greene, was charged with Peeping Tom and private place prurient interest, according to charging documents.

Charging documents state state troopers were contacted in October about a hidden camera in the bathroom of the facility in the 3800 block of Ridge Road. Sun Valley Assisted Living Communities is located at that address.

An employee of the facility said she was using the bathroom at work when she located a camera that was recording. Police learned the camera had been used to make recordings in the bathroom on numerous occasions, charging documents say.

Seventy videos that were recorded in the bathroom were found on the camera, and numerous videos revealed footage of women who were partially nude while using the bathroom. Several of the videos also captured footage of the suspect, later identified as Greene, setting up the video recorder.

