The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men in particular this week.

Kyle Begly is wanted for a burglary that happened back on October 7, 2016. It happened on the 2400 block of Clydesdale Road in Finksburg.

Deputies are also looking for Kenneth Lee Gouldin of Westminster. He's wanted for not paying child support.

Anyone with information on these men can contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office directly at 410-386-2900 or call the county's tip line at 1-888-399-TIPS.