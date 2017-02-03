Can you help find Carroll County's most wanted?

WMAR Staff
5:00 AM, Feb 3, 2017
8:42 AM, Feb 3, 2017

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for two of its most wanted.

Photos courtesy of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men in particular this week.

Kyle Begly is wanted for a burglary that happened back on October 7, 2016. It happened on the 2400 block of Clydesdale Road in Finksburg.

Deputies are also looking for Kenneth Lee Gouldin of Westminster.  He's wanted for not paying child support.

Anyone with information on these men can contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office directly at 410-386-2900 or call the county's tip line at 1-888-399-TIPS.

 

