Carroll County man arrested for laser attack on police helicopter

SYKESVILLE, Md. - A 30-year-old Carroll County man has been arrested after he pointed a laser at a Maryland State Police helicopter while it was in the air assisting the Carroll County Sheriff’s office with a law enforcement mission.

Maryland State Police say on January 16 just after 1 a.m., the helicopter was flying in the area over 819 Klees Mill Rd in Westminster. During this time, a green laser beam struck the cockpit eight times. The pilot and crew then went in search of the origin of the laser beam, arriving at a home at 1235 Canterbury Drive in Sykesville. Officers from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office arrived at the home and were able to determine that a resident, Connor Grant Brown, was responsible for pointing the laser device at the helicopter; the laser device was found.

Brown is being charged with Reckless Endangerment, Obstructing and Hindering, and Shining a Laser Pointer at an Aircraft. Officials say additional charges may be filed.

Police say that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the incident.

The pilot and crew chief have been identified as Todd Hyson and Sergeant Gregg Lantz both sustained eye injuries; they were taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.