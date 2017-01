TANEYTOWN, Md. - The alleged victim in a Carroll County arson threat case has now been charged with making false statements to officers.

According to online court records, Alexandra Marie Muse, 20, has also been charged with fabricating physical evidence.

Meanwhile, charges against Donald Ealy, which included threat of arson, harassment and obscene misuse of a telephone, were dropped Wednesday morning.

Muse told police that in addition to texting, 'I'll burn down your house', Ealy also sent expletive-filled messages claiming he should have beaten Muse, recommending she kill herself to do the world a favor and calling her the biggest waste of his life.

But according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Muse admitted to Ealy's sister that she used Ealy's phone to text herself the threatening messages.

She admitted the hoax to police this week.

Muse is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

