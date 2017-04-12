Camera captures bank robber losing stolen cash during bicycle getaway

YORK, Pa. - A bank robber lost his cash but not his cool during his getaway.

The man is wanted for robbing a Member's 1st Credit Union in Springettsbury Township, Pa. last Thursday. Police say after leaving the bank, the man hopped on a bicycle and road off.

Over the weekend, they released security camera video from a nearby business. About 10 minutes after the robbery the thief rode by the camera. As he did, a pile of the cash fell off the bike. After riding a few more feet he realized what happened, hopped of the bike, walked back to the money and calmly picked it up.

Police still haven't made an arrest in the case and are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-757-3525.