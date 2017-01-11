Woman, 23, sexually assaulted in Towson

TOWSON, Md. - A 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Towson last Thursday.

Baltimore County Police said it happened around 7:40 p.m. on York Road near Dumbarton Road. They said the man came up behind her, sexually assaulted her and ran away.

She went to a nearby home to get help.

The woman described the suspect as a black man with a medium complexion, 5'3 - 5'5, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

