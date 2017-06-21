Video shows moments before cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Baltimore County Police released surveillance footage that shows the last moments before a 20-year-old cyclist was hit and killed Monday night.

Authorities are now looking for the driver of one of two vehicles that fatally hit Aaron Michael Laciny.

Laciny was hit by two vehicles in Towson and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said Laciny was hit by a car that drove away from the scene and then hit by another driver. The second driver remained on the scene and called police.

Police said the vehicle that hit Laciny may have front-end damage to its bumper.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.