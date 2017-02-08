Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 2:50PM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:39AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 11:52AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Baltimore City
Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 4:51AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 4:13AM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:28PM EST expiring February 9 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:02PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
Unfounded Baltimore County rape case review finds none viable for prosecution
Associated Press
4:47 PM, Feb 8, 2017
Share Article
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore County officials say a review of 124 cases of unfounded rape cases found that none of those cases was viable for prosecution.
County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced the results at a news conference Wednesday in Annapolis.
The reviewers' report recommends that the county require sex crimes unit detectives interview both victims and suspects, a change the county made in October when Kamenetz announced the review.
The report also recommends an update to Maryland statutes to make it clear that rape victims aren't required to physically resist. Kamenetz' administration and the state's attorney's office agree and are both supporting bills that clarify the law.
The county's Special Victims Team will also begin tracking cases at residential facilities to help identify trends and possible serial cases in line with reviewers' recommendations.