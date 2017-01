Baltimore County Police are investigating two separate overnight crashes.

The first occurred right before 9 p.m. near Marriottsville Road.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were riding together on a bike traveling west on Liberty Road.

While doing so, they were struck by a 2002 Nissan Altima traveling the same direction.

The boy, identified as Jamal Anderson, was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman, was transported to an area hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and has been identified as Conrad Thorpe, 23.

He has been charged with driving under the influence and is being held without bail.

Police say the case will be sent to the State Attorney’s office for review regarding additional charges.

The second crash happened three hours later not too far from the first.

Just before midnight on Liberty Road near Offutt Road a 2012 Hyundai Tucson traveling east crossed the center line and struck a MTA transportation van head-on.

The only occupant of the van was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified him as William Rideout, 44.

Both cases continue to be investigated by the Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team.