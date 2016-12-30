Surveillance video released in Parkville jewelry store robbery

PARKVILLE, Md. - Cigarette in his mouth and hood on his head, surveillance video showed a man walk up to an exterior window at Poplar Fine Jewelry and Loan and start smashing it with a hammer, breaking the glass.
Eventually, the crook used his hands to shatter the pane.
"When he gets a hole big enough for him to go into, he climbs into the store," said Baltimore County Police Cpl. John Wachter.
The security alarm was set off, but the thief takes his time, moving around the store almost as if he's browsing.
"Doesn't look like this guy was concerned with speed," Wachter said.
At one point, the burglar pulls out a bag, shoving his loot inside.
He spends about three minutes raiding the cases before he breaks a new hole in the glass window and climbs out, making a not so graceful getaway.
"Climbed in through the window and made his way to this case then this case," said Poplar Fine Jewelry and Loan Manager Kevin Engel.
He says, they're still working to do a complete inventory, but the crook definitely swiped pocket watches, gold bracelets and rings. The shattered windows and destroyed display cases are also a pricey fix.
"Probably over $10,000 with the window and stuff like that, including out merchandise and stuff,” Engel said.