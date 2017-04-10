State Police end search for driver connected to fatal hit and run

BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police have suspend search for driver connected to I-695 fatal hit and run crash Sunday the suspect turned herself into troopers Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the driver as Whitney D. Flanigan, 30, of Pikesville, Md. She was driving a BMW with Pennsylvania registration at the time of the crash.

Earlier Sunday morning, troopers responded to the outer loop of I-695 on the Jones Falls Expressway for a report of a crash.

The victim was identified as Ramon J. Purvey, 30 of Owings Mills. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Charges are pending for Flanigan, according to State Police.

The cause for the crash is under investigation at this time.