Police say a 10th grade student was stabbed on the tennis courts at Woodlawn High School Thursday.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said officers were called to the tennis courts around 11:15 a.m.

The victim, 16, was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment of a minor stab wound.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but police continue to search for a second suspect that ran off before they arrived.

Police believe the victim was targeted by that person, whom they believe committed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.