A second man charged in a Nov. 7 double fatal shooting on Liberty Road has turned himself into police, Baltimore County Police said.

Dante Terrell Garrison Jr., 18, of Gwynn Oak turned himself in Tuesday. He faces first-degree murder and other related charges in connection with the shooting that happened in the 6000 block of Liberty Road almost two months ago.

RELATED: Man charged in double fatal shooting on Liberty Road

Another man, Robert Jamar Davis, was arrested on Nov. 17 and also charged with first-degree murder.

Kabrien Clark, 18, and Isaiah Davis, 19, were both killed in the shooting, police said. Detectives believe Davis and Garrison targeted the victims.

The incident remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.