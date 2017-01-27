Racist graffiti spray painted on St. Pius X School property

A parent at St. Pius X School in Baltimore County said racially charged graffiti was spray painted on school property and hasn’t been removed.

The images showed a swastika marked on a dumpster in black paint, and a message including the n-word written on a basketball hoop.

The incident occurred sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore hasn't yet issued a statement. Police are investigating it as a bias incident.

Baltimore County Police also say they are investigating three similar incidents, all reported Thursday.

They include racial graffiti painted in the bathroom at Valley Field Park, a car spray painted with derogatory graffiti in the 1800 block of Landrake Road and bias-based graffiti painted on a driveway in the 600 block of Joppa Road.

St. Pius X School is an elementary and middle school located on York Road.

