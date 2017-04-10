Police tried to get guns from suspect a week before double homicide

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. - A couple is shot and killed in their bed. Now we've learned a week beforehand Baltimore County police visited the woman's ex-husband who is charged in connection to the double murder.

Chinika Hursey got a protective order against her ex-husband, Dominick Hursey, in March after she told police he threatened to kill her. The order required he stay away from his ex-wife's house and turn over any guns he had.

On March 27 officers went to Hursey's house and asked him to surrender any guns. He claimed he didn't have any. The officer search Hursey and didn't find any guns and didn't see any in plain sight in his Owings Mills home, but didn't have a warrant to search the home.

On April 2 police say Hursey broke into his ex-wife's home in Randallstown and killed 36-year-old Chinika and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Steven Campbel.

Police say Chinika's children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

Hursey is being held without bond, he is charged with two counts of first degree murder.