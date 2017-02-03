Police: Kingsville man charged in the murder of his 61-year-old mother

David Finlayson, 36, of Kingsville has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing of his 61-year-old mother Mary Finlayson.

At 1:41 a.m. Friday, police found a 2008 Toyota Avalon that had crashed into a fence at Finlayson's home in the 12000 block of Belair Road. Police found a woman on the ground nearby suffering from what appeared to be stabbing injuries.

Shortly after, police found the victim's son walking nearby.

According to investigators, the suspect stabbed his mother in her car after she came to his apartment to take him to a hospital for a medication refill.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.