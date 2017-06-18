Police investigate "suspicious death" after witness fends off robber

HALETHORPE, Md - Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man witnessed another man breaking into a vehicle, attempted to stop him until police could arrive before the suspect died.

Police say just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was in a parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Annapolis Rd in Halethorpe when he witnessed a man breaking into another car on the lot. The witness, observing that the suspect was indeed breaking into a car, decided to call for police and hold the suspect until they could arrive. The suspect resisted the witness, the entire time, according to a press release.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was unconscious and not breathing. Emergency responders determined the suspect deceased. Police say they are investigating this incident as a “suspicious death” at this time. Investigators will be in contact with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office after an autopsy has been completed.

Police will not be released the names of those involved at this time.