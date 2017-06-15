Police investigate body found in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. - UPDATE: Police do not consider the death suspicious; investigation shows a man sat down on the ground against the building with a drink and died. There was no trauma to the body; it will be taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

Baltimore County Police were investigating Thursday morning in Middle River after a body found was reported. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Martin St near Beacon Rd.

It was not clear if it's being investigated as a homicide at this time.