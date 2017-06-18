Police investigate a double murder in Baltimore Co

Police say they are investigating after two men were found shot to death in a Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court near the Woodlawn area.

Police say there were called just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday after an employee found the bodies inside one of the rooms. Investigators are working to identify the men as well as determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.