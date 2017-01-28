Pizza delivery man shot in Landsdowne

A pizza delivery man was shot Friday afternoon while he tried to deliver an order in Landsdowne.

The victim arrived to the unit block of Hummingbird Court around 3 p.m. to deliver a pizza.

When no one answered the door the victim returned to his vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, the suspect opened the door and confronted the driver.

The suspect shot the driver once in his upper body and fled with the pizza and other miscellaneous items.

The driver was able to return to his store and call 911, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police believe the delivery driver was a targeted victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

