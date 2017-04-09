Pedestrian struck and killed on I-695 ramp Sunday morning

WMAR Staff
9:22 AM, Apr 9, 2017
7:18 PM, Apr 9, 2017

Picture of a vehicle similar to the one in the incident. This is not the exact car. 

Courtesy of Maryland State Police

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on an interstate ramp early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police say units of the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the ramp from the Jones Falls Expressway northbound to the outer loop of Interstate 695 around 1:27 a.m. for a fatal hit and run.

Investigations revealed a man was standing next to a parked Mazda 3 on the right shoulder when he was struck by a blue BMW X5 with Pennsylvania registration.

Troopers say the BMW failed to remain at the scene and left at a high speed, last seen exiting off  Stevenson Road.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Ramon J. Purvey of Owings Mills. 

The mirror from the passenger side of the BMW was found at the scene.

Any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact Trooper Wilson# 6512 of the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack who is investigating this collision.

Callers may remain confidential.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top