Pedestrian struck and killed on I-695 ramp Sunday morning

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on an interstate ramp early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police say units of the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the ramp from the Jones Falls Expressway northbound to the outer loop of Interstate 695 around 1:27 a.m. for a fatal hit and run.

Investigations revealed a man was standing next to a parked Mazda 3 on the right shoulder when he was struck by a blue BMW X5 with Pennsylvania registration.

Troopers say the BMW failed to remain at the scene and left at a high speed, last seen exiting off Stevenson Road.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Ramon J. Purvey of Owings Mills.

The mirror from the passenger side of the BMW was found at the scene.

Any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact Trooper Wilson# 6512 of the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack who is investigating this collision.

Callers may remain confidential.