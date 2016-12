The police officer involved in a Pikesville shooting last week has been identified.

Officer Remmers, a 7-year-veteran, shot 48-year-old Bryant Junious Palmer on Dec. 23, according to Baltimore County Police.

This is his first shooting incident, police said.

Police were called for a disturbance Friday night in the 4600 block of Debilen Circle. Officers knocked on an apartment door and found Palmer holding a knife.

Palmer allegedly moved toward the officers “in a threatening manner” after an exchange of words. Officer Remmers shot Palmer in the upper body.

The suspect was treated for non-life threatening injuries and faces three counts of first-degree assault and other related charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

