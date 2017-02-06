Missing woman found dead in Dundalk

Clear
A missing woman from Baltimore County was found dead near a fence in dundalk.
FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of Baltimore County police cars.
Baltimore County Police have just confirmed that a dead body found just after 1 p.m. Sunday belongs to a missing woman.
Police say that body belongs to Leah Yeager.
Yeager had been missing since January 30, according to police.
Homicide detectives are still investigating this incident.
An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of her death.