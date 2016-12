Officers responded to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle just before 11 p.m. Friday after receiving a call for a disturbance.

Officers knocked on the door of the apartment from where the call was placed and found a man in his 40s holding a knife.

After exchange of words with the officers, the man allegedly moved toward the officers in a threatening manner, police said, and one of the officers shot the man.

The man was shot in the upper body and was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The officer will be placed on routine administrative leave. The investigation will be reviewed by the State's Attorney's Office, once completed.

All three of the officers were wearing body cameras.

There is no further information at this time.

